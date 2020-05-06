Did Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Get Engaged? Fans Are Pointing to This New Clue

Are Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik engaged?

Fans have begun to speculate that the pair are headed towards the aisle (or even already married) based on the "Pillowtalk" singer's new tattoo.

On Sunday (May 3), Hadid and Malik took a photograph of their new matching evil eye bracelets. Jeweler George Khalife shared another photo of Malik's arm from another angle donning the bracelet that revealed the new ink, sparking the engagement rumors.

The new tattoo is a poem that Malik previously shared on his Instagram Story. Titled "On Marriage" and written by Kahlil Gibran, fans quickly pointed out that the poem is frequently read at weddings.

"You were born together and together you shall be forevermore. But let there be spaces in your togetherness and let the winds of the heavens dance between you. Love possesses not nor would it be possessed," the poem reads.

Malik has countless tattoos and he even got Hadid's eyes tattooed on his chest in early 2018.

The engagement speculation comes after the recent pregnancy announcement made by Hadid on The Tonight Show. Malik has not yet made a public statement about the pregnancy.

See the tattoo and read the full poem, below.