Is Kylie Jenner Giving Travis Scott Another Baby For His Birthday?

The makeup mogul wrote a sweet birthday message to her man on Instagram, along with photos of the couple and their daughter, Stormi.

"watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling," she wrote. "my real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. i love you and I’m so so proud of you. happy happy birthday." Cute, right? But the last line has raised some eyebrows. "let’s f--k around and have another baby," Kylie concluded her caption.

"I love u mama/wifey," Travis wrote in the comments section. "We shall rage 4 ever."

This isn't the first time the 21-year-old has alluded to wanting a second child with her rapper beau. Earlier this year, she posted an intimate photo of herself and Travis with the simple caption "Baby #2?" It's pretty clear she is loving the mom life and wants Stormi to have a playmate, and we're all for it.

Here's to hoping Travis and Kylie make a birthday baby tonight!