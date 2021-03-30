How Ingrid Michaelson Started the Rumor That Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Are Married

Did Ingrid Michaelson spill the tea or just have a slip of the tongue?

The 41-year-old "The Way I Am” singer recently collaborated with former One Direction member Zayn Malik on a song titled “To Begin Again” and hopped on live stream for her Patreon subscribers to discuss the duet.

“We’ve never met, I’ve never spoken to him. Zayn doesn’t do stuff he doesn’t wanna do, and the fact that he did this song is very flattering,” Michaelson shared. “He’s such a private person and now he’s married and has a child so, he does the things he wants to do.”

The internet, specifically 1D fans and Zquad members, briefly lost their minds after the singer-songwriter appeared to accidentally reveal that Malik had married Gigi Hadid in secret. “Zayn is married" immediately trended on Twitter following the live stream.

Hours later, Michaelson realized the implications of her statement and took to her Instagram Story to apologize to Zayn and Gigi for her blunder, as well as to thank the fans who supported her throughout the stressful turn of events.

"So, I should be asleep, but it's been a crazy hour, hour and a half. On my Patreon live stream, I said that I'm working with Zayn. I mentioned that he was married, and he's not married. As far as I know, he's not married,” she said. “It was a mistake. I'm so sorry, I said I was sorry. I don't live in this world. So the level of fame, it makes me really, truly admire Zayn and anybody with that level of fame. Every little thing you say is just, Wow! I'm not built for it."

The singer continued, "Just everybody has said really sweet things to me, and I have taken it very much to heart. And thank you. You have helped me to be able to, probably, fall asleep tonight. So that's all. My apologies to Zayn and Gigi, if any of this trickles to you and is annoying. I'm sorry—that's not my intention. And to his fans, I'm sorry for getting you all riled up, and much love to you all. And I'm gonna go to sleep now."

As for right now, the A-list couple seems to be enjoying quality time with their baby daughter Khai, who they welcomed in September 2020.

Neither Malik nor Hadid has commented on the confusion, but it sounds like they are not, in fact, married yet. Who knows, though? Maybe when they do tie the knot they'll ask Michaelson to perform at the reception!