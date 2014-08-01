Ariana & the Rose, ‘Love Me, Hate Me’ – Live in London [VIDEO PREMIERE]

Ariana & the Rose's 'Love Me, Hate Me' is a four-minute power play between heavy but simple drum and bass lines and an electronic, pop-synth pulse. The combination of traditional instruments with an electro sound isn't revolutionary, but paired with frontwoman Ariana DiLorenzo's ethereal voice, the effect is delicate, memorable and a little haunting -- and we mean that in the best way. (Think of the airy sound of the pop-synth band Chvrches.)

Despite its light, upbeat tone, 'Love Me, Hate Me' is a bit of a downer under the surface. "I wrote 'Love Me, Hate Me' as a super dramatized version of a relationship I was in," Ariana explained to PopCrush. "I think a lot of people can relate to the idea of a love they know isn't good for them but they can't walk away from either."

The New York native and her band played the song at the O2 Academy Islington in London earlier this summer, and we've got the exclusive video of the performance. "It's one of my favorite songs to perform live," said Ariana. "There's just so much angst in it! Every time I sing it, I feel like I get to just let it all go. It's such a release and fun moment in the show."