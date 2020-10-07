Why Armie Hammer Worked a Construction Job During Quarantine

Armie Hammer worked as a construction worker for a unique project during quarantine.

The Call Me By Your Name star spoke about his new job during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday (October 6).

"I have been productive, I’ve been really fortunate," he said of his downtime during the COVID-19 pandemic. "I mean look, the world’s falling apart, it’s the apocalypse, but funny enough, my buddy Ashton [Ramsey] bought an old motel out in the desert."

"It was this kind of abandoned, rundown motel, and I came back from the Cayman Islands where I was during quarantine and I was like, ‘Dude, I have nothing to do,’" he admitted. "He was like, ‘Do you wanna come live with me in this abandoned motel and do construction with me?’"

"You say no, right?" Kimmel questioned. "'Of course not, that’s terrible. I’m a movie star, that’s the last thing I want to do.'"

"Do you think I had anything else better going on?" Hammer laughed. "I was literally sitting at home picking boogers and seeing how far I could flick them. I was really out of options."

"I'm moderately handy," Hammer continued. "I'm pretty good, but there are some power tools I should not be trusted with." The majority of his job included sanding wood, handling drywall and moving things.