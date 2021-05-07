Our favorite deadpan Parks & Rec alum just casually revealed that she tied the knot, but just who is Aubrey Plaza married to?

On Friday (May 7), the 36-year-old Happiest Season actress revealed on Instagram that she married her longtime love, Jeff Baena. The couple have been reportedly together since 2011.

"So proud of my darling husband @jeffbaena for dreaming up another film that takes us to italia to cause some more trouble," Plaza wrote on the social media platform. The actress is set to star in Baena's upcoming film, Spin Me Round.

This isn't the first time that the pair have collaborated professionally, though: The couple worked together on the 2014 film Life After Beth, as well as the 2017 romantic comedy The Little Hours.

See Aubrey Plaza's marriage announcement in all its casual flory, below.

So, who is Aubrey Plaza's husband Jeff Baena?

Baena is a director, writer and actor. The 43-year-old Florida native studied film at the University of New York before moving to California, where he became a production assistant for famed producer and director Robert Zemeckis.

His nabbed his first writing role in 2004 when he co-wrote the screen credit for the independent film I Heart Huckabees. He made his directorial debut with Life After Beth.

"I think that when you're with someone that is in your field, they understand what you're dealing with on a deeper level. So obviously you are able to support each other and really understand kind of the journey that we're both on," Plaza told People back in 2019 about her relationship with the filmmaker.

"So I think that can be really great," she added. "But, you know, working with your partner can always be challenging. There's a lot of things we do separately and I think that it's all about balance."