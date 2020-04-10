Auli'i Cravalho, star of Disney's Moana, has come out as bisexual.

The 19-year-old The Little Mermaid Live! star and voice of Moana appeared to come out publicly in a video posted to her new TikTok account.

In the video, the teen can be seen mouthing along to Eminem's "Those Kinda Nights," off his 2020 album Music To Be Murdered By, putting emphasis on lyrics that allude to her sexuality.

The lyrics go: "Seriously though, jokes aside, how you doin’? You straight? She said: 'No, I’m bi.' She said: 'Are you drunk?' I said: 'No, I’m high. I’m checkin’ out the chicks.' She said, 'So am I.'"

Watch, below:

After posting the video, a fan on Twitter asked if she likes girls, to which Cravalho playfully replied, "If I may escort you to my TikTok..."