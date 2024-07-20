Four Tips to Help Avoid Gate-Checking Your Carry-On Bag

StockSeller_ukr/Getty Images

Isn't it so exciting when you get everything packed perfectly in your carry-on so you don't have to deal with check any luggage? The luggage industry even focuses on the perfect-sized suitcase for maximizing your packing experience and fitting in the overhead compartment.

I recently had to gate-check and my proud packing moment plummeted. It's like why go to all that trouble picking and choosing outfits only to end up having to check my bag anyway?

Often, when you have to check your carry-on at the gate you do get to grab it planeside which means you get to grab your bag at your arrival gate according to the One Mile at a Time website.

Then there's gate-checking where you wind up at the baggage carousel which is so UGH when you planned that streamlined process.

According to Town and Country Magazine, you do have some control over whether you're forced to gate-check your bag or not.

Carry-On Size

If your carry-on can fit on the seat in front of you, you're golden. Also, make sure your carry-on bag truly is carry-on size for the overhead bins. Even if it will fit, doesn't mean it's legit and you may be pulled aside while boarding and told it has to be checked.

Status

If you have status with an airline because it's your go-to make sure the gate attendants know this.

Check-In at the Gate Again

Meanwhile, if you have a basic economy ticket or even flying on points without status, there's a good chance you'll board in the last couple of groups. If you have a close connection then ask the gate attendants if you can board in an earlier group. Or if you have someone picking you up where time is of the essence, let them know.

Priority Tags

Finally, if you don't have a choice and you don't get to grab your bag planeside, ask the attendants if you can have a priority baggage tag. This ensures your bag is first off the plane and onto the carousel.

