Avril Lavigne officially debuted on TikTok on Monday (June 21) when a video of the musician singing along to her 2002 hit "Sk8er Boi" dressed in period-appropriate attire, after which Tony Hawk does skateboarding tricks, appeared on the video-sharing social network.

The clip emerged simultaneously on Lavigne's and Hawk's TikTok pages for Monday's Go Skateboarding Day, the annual holiday first started by the International Association of Skateboard Companies.

In the "Sk8er Boi" redux, Lavigne dons street clothes similar to those she would've worn 20 years ago. A signature loose necktie drapes around her neck, and it serves as a device in shifting the video from Lavigne's musical throwback to Hawk's celebratory skating.

"On June 21, skateboarders around the globe will celebrate the pure exhilaration, creativity and spirit of one of the most influential activities in the world by blowing off all other obligations to go skateboarding," Transworld explained of Go Skateboarding Day.

"Sk8er Boi" was the second single released from Lavigne's first album, 2002's Let Go, which is now multi-platinum in the U.S. and certified diamond in the singer's native Canada. The song followed her introductory single, "Complicated," which reached No. 1 on Billboard's Adult Top 40 and Mainstream Top 40 airplay charts. "Sk8er Boi" similarly hit No. 1 on Mainstream Top 40.

Lavigne is the latest entertainer to extend their online brand to TikTok, which has proven to be a fruitful breeding ground for new talent in the form of social media influencers such as those on YouTube and Twitch. Many other rock and metal artists now maintain an official presence on TikTok.

Avril Lavigne's First TikTok Video, Co-Starring Tony Hawk - June 21, 2021