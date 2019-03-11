25 Celebrity Interviews That Went Horribly, Terribly Wrong

Not every celebrity interview goes smoothly — sometimes they just go downright wrong altogether. Being interviewed means being put on the spot and asked unexpected, often hard-hitting questions that can lead to moments that are awkward AF.

Whether it’s on a live television talk show or a random YouTube channel, you never quite know what to expect when it comes to celebrity interviews, from stars abruptly walking off camera to intensely uncomfortable moments caught on tape.

From Selena Gomez to R. Kelly, check out 25 horribly awkward celebrity interviews, below.