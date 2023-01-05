One woman's New Year's Eve outing turned awkward after a man proposed to his girlfriend — who did not look happy about it — in front of a party crowd.

The woman shared the cringe-inducing moment on TikTok, where it went viral.

It seems the marriage-minded man brought an entire New Year's Eve party in Hawaii to a screeching halt to pop the question to his unsuspecting girlfriend. The girlfriend appeared shocked by his proposal — and even a little put out by it, making things awkward for the party onlookers.

The man confessed his love for his girlfriend on stage, getting down on one knee to pop the question, but the woman took a long time to respond.

After a long pause, the man eventually stated it was a "simple yes or no" question, to which the girlfriend appeared to reluctantly respond, almost questioning in tone, "Yes?"

According to the woman who filmed the ordeal, the couple "immediately started fighting" when they left the stage.

"OMG they stopped the entire NYE party for this guy to propose and the girl was NOT HAVING IT ... I fully thought she was gonna say no. Everyone was so shocked," text reads over the viral video.

Users who commented on the clip pointed to it as an example why they would never want a public proposal.

"SEE. This is why I told my fiancé how I wanted my proposal to be. Private, in public, or in front of family. These are important questions to ask," one person wrote.

"A proposal itself should never be a surprise. The only surprise should be where/when it happens," another shared.

"She’s not happy ... she said yes just not to embarrass him," someone else wrote, while another theorized "she said yes knowing she's going to end that engagement the minute she gets home."