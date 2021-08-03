Babymetal to ‘Disappear’ for Unspecified Period of Time

Babymetal have posted a new mysterious announcement, likely signaling the next era for the J-pop/metal act. According to the announcement, Babymetal will disappear on Oct. 10 after all 10 chapters of Metal Resistance are complete.

To celebrate 10 years of Babymetal, the group have released a book, a greatest hits album and performed a number of 10th anniversary shows. A live vinyl series also is planned along with a new live album and DVD called 10 Babymetal Budokan. Babymetal’s website claims the band will end their 10th anniversary plans on Oct. 10 before embarking on their “Stairway to Living Legend.”

A new revelation from the Fox God revealed Babymetal’s upcoming hibernation period:

Sunday, October 10th, 2021…

Together with all 10 episodes of METAL RESISTANCE coming to a close,

the 10-year legend will be sealed from the world.

Until that seal is broken, BABYMETAL will disappear from our sight.

Time is running out.

There is no eternity in God’s descent.

Babymetal’s most recent album, Metal Galaxy, was released in late 2019. Babymetal had completed their 2020 tour of Europe just days before COVID-19 shut down the live music industry.

What could the mysterious act be planning for the future? Stay tuned...