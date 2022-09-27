Backstreet Boys Concert ‘Karen’ Tells Other Concertgoers to ‘Be Quiet': VIRAL VIDEO

One thing that's always guaranteed when it comes to concerts is the noise level. There's simply no such thing as a quiet concert.

However, apparently this woman, dubbed a "Karen," thought there should be.

In a viral TikTok with millions of views, the Karen tells a group of fans in the row behind her to quiet down during a Backstreet Boys concert.

The video is captioned, "When you're at a concert and she wants it quiet," highlighting the irony of the situation.

The woman is then seen crossing her arms and looking disgruntled.

She shouts, "Be quiet!" after exchanging a few more words with the fans and calling them rude.

Luckily, a venue worker intervenes and attempts to resolve the disagreement.

It's unclear what the worker says to the woman, but the Karen is seen pointing out the alleged perpetrators who disrupted her concert quiet time before the worker says, "Okay, I'm asking you to stop."

The Karen goes so far as to say "I want her, her, her, her..." seemingly referring to trying to get them kicked out.

"Ma'am, I'm asking you... If you do not stop... Please turn around. They've agreed not to talk to you. I'm asking you to please not talk to them."

Watch the full video, below:

Meanwhile, viewers had many thoughts on the bizarre interaction.

"Who goes to a concert for quiet time lmfao," one person said, while another joked, "This wasn’t very 'backstreets back alright' of her."

"I would have been her worst nightmare!! I was on my feet and loud the whole time at Backstreet Boys!!" another person commented.