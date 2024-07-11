A Wonderfully Healthy Way to Use Brown Bananas Isn’t Eating Them

The perfect banana is that beautiful bright yellow, outside peel without any green or brown, right? Afterall it means it's perfectly ripe.

Meanwhile, when we notice those banana sitting on the counter start to brown, we tend to either plop them in pancakes or banana bread, maybe even a protein shake, or eventually just throw them away.

Then there's those of us that aren't fans of eating bananas at all so how wonderfully that there's another way to take advantage of their nutrients.

As bananas ripen, the brown spots that develop are actually increased antioxidants. The browner they are the more antioxidant-rich bananas become, helping our immune systems according to the Physicians Mutual website.

attachment-priscilla-du-preez-J92KHCO_vlA-unsplash loading...

Meanwhile, we already know that bananas are nutrient-dense with fiber, vitamins, antioxidants, and how potassium-rich they are. Potassium, is a necessary mineral and type of electrolyte. It helps our nerves, muscles, and heart according to Medline Plus website.

So how about this wonderfully healthy way to utilize browning bananas.

READ ON: Why You Should Never, Ever Put These Fruits in the Fridge

According to the Healthline website, all that good stuff in bananas is also good for our skin including that potassium, antioxidants, as well as vitamin B-6 and C. So now it's time to put that mashed banana on your skin. It helps with some key things we love for beauty and healthy skin.

Increased Collagen

Glowing Skin While Fighting Free Radicals

Moisturizing

Even creating your own mask with some honey, yogurt, or avocado adds nutrients for your skin. Sugar for added exfoliant is often used to in these homemade concoctions.

kazmulka kazmulka loading...

Now obviously eating these foods is what makes them healthy for our skin, but since we're talking overly ripe bananas, why not try this so you're not just tossing those useful bananas away.

22 Redneck Lyrics You Won't Understand if You're Not Country Some of the greatest country songs include some words or turns of phrase that you've probably only heard before if you grew up in the sticks. Here are 20 songs with lyrics that speak specifically to country folks. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak