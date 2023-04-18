‘Clockwork Orange’ Actor’s Son Beckett McDowell Drops Out of ‘American Idol’

There was a shock on Monday's (April 17) episode of America Idol, because one contestant voluntarily stepped away from the competition.

Host Ryan Seacrest announced the news and shared that 16-year-old Paige Anne would be returning to the show as an alternative.

"Now recently, one of the top 26 decided to bow out of the competition so we turned to the judges' first alternate," Seacrest said.

However, it was never announced as to who left the show until one contestant took to his Instagram Story to share the news.

"To all of you wondering, yes I was on @americanidol and I made the top 26," Beckett McDowell said.

"I'm not going to say why I didn't decide to continue in the competition but what I will say is that it was my choice. I am forever grateful to my American Idol family and I will always look back at the experience with the utmost gratitude and fondness. Please go vote for my friends now as they continue on in the competition," he continued.

Beckett is the son of Malcolm McDowell, who is famous for his role in the movie A Clockwork Orange. Malcom played Alex DeLarge.

Despite leaving American Idol, this is not Beckett's first foray into the music world.

According to his website, Beckett's little brother, Finn, dropped off a CD of Beckett's original music to his neighbor's house in 2019. As it would turn out, that neighbor was Simple Plan's lead singer Pierre Bouvier.

Bouvier and Beckett decided to team up for an EP titled Weirdo. Composed of 8 songs, the title track was released in 2021. His most recent song called "Wildfire" was released on Feb. 10.

Watch Beckett McDowell's "Wildfire" Music Video Below: