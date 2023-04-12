Here’s Why ‘American Idol’ Fans Are Comparing Katy Perry to Tyra Banks

A hilarious compilation of American Idol clips is making fans compare judge Katy Perry to former America's Next Top Model host Tyra Banks.

In one clip, Perry tells a contestant, "We did not put you in the top 24... You put yourself in that top 24."

"The challenging thing about love is when you love something, you have to let it go. We have to let you go," she tells another Idol hopeful before adding, "...into the top 24."

In another clip, she even uses the words "going home" to trick a contestant.

"You may not go home to flip burgers, but you will be going home," she says seriously as the contestant nods sadly at the news. And then, the kicker: "To pack your bag to come back to the top 24!"

"We don't think you are destined for the top 24," she tells another person sympathetically, before adding, "We actually think it's more like top 10. But you're still gonna go to the top 24 first!"

Perry's fellow judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, both laugh in response to the teasing.

Watch the TikTok compilation, below:

"She went to the Tyra Banks school of psychological warfare," one viewer commented on the TikTok video.

"THIS IS SOME TYRA ANTM TRAUMATIZING ISH," another agreed.

"this is some tyra banks level type of evil," someone else wrote.

On Twitter, former American Idol contestant Catie Turner quote-tweeted the video of Perry and weighed in. "This is like when they told me I wasn't ready for the competition and I wasn't ready to hear that I was going into the top 24," she wrote.

As for Banks, the supermodel was known for her often outlandish concepts and manipulative delivery of eliminations on ANTM, such as one instance in Cycle 5 when she let two contestants believe they were being cut, only to reveal that the real reason they needed to pack their bags was to join the cast in London for the next round of the competition.