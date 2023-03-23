‘American Idol’ Contestant Calls Out Katy Perry for ‘Embarrassing’ Her on TV With Crude Comment

Katy Perry is being called out for "mom shaming" due to a crude comment she made about a contestant on American Idol.

Contestant Sara Beth Liebe's audition aired on March 5. During her brief time in front of the judges, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Perry marveled at how young the aspiring singer looked.

Politely laughing off the compliments, Sara Beth, 25, revealed she is a mom to three kids, a revelation which caused Perry, who has a young daughter of her own, to make a shocked face and jokingly melt onto the judges' table.

"If Katy lays on the table, I think I'm going to pass out," Sara Beth said with excitement.

"Honey, you've been laying on the table too much," Perry shot back, referencing Sara Beth's family size.

Days later, Sara Beth uploaded a video to TikTok revealing how she really felt about Perry's comment.

"It was embarrassing to have that on TV," Sara Beth said, calling the conversation "hurtful."

"I think that women supporting and uplifting other women is so cool and I think that mom shaming is super lame. I think that it's hard enough to be a mom and it's hard enough to be a woman," she continued.

Sara Beth also thanked her fellow moms for their support following the airing of her audition.

"I see all of the young moms, and just moms in general, who have commented on all of the videos and posts and everything ... I just wanted to say that I see you and I hear you and I am grateful for you and you're worthy. Keep loving your babies," she added.

Watch her video, below:

Perry's "mom shaming" quip wasn't the only questionable comment Perry made about Sara Beth during the audition.

The Teenage Dream pop star grilled the contestant about whether or not singing is truly her dream, asking her, "Is this your dream? Is it now? If it's not your dream you might need to leave because there's a lot of dreams behind you."

Elsewhere during the audition, Perry called Sara Beth "Freaky Friday" before saying her performance of Amy Winehouse's "You Know I'm No Good" was "not enough."

She also referred to Sara Beth as a "comic strip character come to life."

Nevertheless, Sara Beth advanced to Hollywood with a golden ticket following her rousing performing of Elton John's "Bennie and the Jets."

Watch Sara Beth's full audition, below: