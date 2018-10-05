Ben Affleck Breaks Silence on Addiction After Rehab: ‘I Am Fighting’

Ben Affleck broke his silence Thursday (October 4) about alcohol addiction and yet another stay in rehab after completing a recovery program.

Affleck, who was ushered to rehab in dramatic fashion after an intervention set into motion by ex-wife Jennifer Garner in August, said neither he nor anyone struggling with addiction will ever be out of the woods, but that he appreciates the support of those who are helping him to cope.

“This week I completed a 40-day stay at a treatment center for alcohol addiction and remain in outpatient care,” he wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. “The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say. It’s given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others. Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family.”

Affleck said he hopes to eventually be in a position to help inspire others who are fighting for their lives.

“So many people have reached out on social media and spoken about their own journeys with addiction," he noted. "To those people, I want to say thank you. Your strength is inspiring and supporting me in ways I didn’t think was possible. It helps to know I am not alone. As I’ve had to remind myself, if you have a problem, getting help is a sign of courage, not weakness or failure. With acceptance and humility, I continue to avail myself with the help of so many people and I am grateful to all those who are there for me. I hope down the road I can offer an example to others who are struggling.”