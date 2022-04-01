Ben Shapiro’s Right Wing Media Company Spending $100 Million to Rival ‘Woke’ Disney

Ben Shapiro vs. Mickey Mouse? The political commentator's company plans to rival Disney due to the iconic brand's updated inclusivity efforts.

The Daily Wire, Shapiro's conservative-leaning media company, announced plans to spend at least $100 million over the next three years to create children's content in an attempt to rival The Walt Disney Company's "woke" content.

The company's CEO, Jeremy Boreing (Daily Wire's self-proclaimed "god-king"), teased the announcement on the company's website and social media with this message: “The magic has left the kingdom. It’s time to build new things we can believe in.”

The money will be spent specifically to create "a line of live-action and animated children’s entertainment" that will be available on a subscriber-based streaming platform in the spring of 2023.

“Americans are tired of giving their money to woke corporations who hate them,” Boreing claimed in a statement. “They’re tired of giving their money to woke media companies who want to indoctrinate their children with radical race and gender theory. But they want to do more than just cancel them. They want alternatives. The Daily Wire is giving them those alternatives.”

The company originally planned on making the announcement in November 2022. However, they made the decision to announce their plans sooner due to Disney's recent company meeting that announced major changes to its brand in an effort be more inclusive, diverse and sensitive.

Disney Diversity and Inclusion Manager Vivian Ware recently announced that the iconic live announcement line, "Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls," will be removed from all of Disney's theme parks and resorts.

Disney production coordinator Allen March said that the company also created a "tracker" to make sure that they are featuring enough "gender-nonconforming characters, canonical trans characters and canonical bisexual characters" in Disney media.