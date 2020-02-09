‘Judy’ Star Renee Zellweger Wins Best Actress at 2020 Oscars

Renée Zellweger is this year's Oscar winner for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her work in Judy.

Zellweger won her second Oscar for her portrayal of Judy Garland in the last months of the Hollywood icon's life. Garland was a personal hero for the actress.

"Our heroes unite us. The best among us who inspire us to find the best in ourselves," Zellweger explained during her acceptance speech. "When we look to our heroes, we agree and that matters. When we celebrate our heroes, we're reminded of who we are, as one people, united."

She added, "Celebrating Judy Garland across generations and cultures has been a really cool reminder that our heroes unite us."

Nominees in this year's category included: Cynthia Erivo for Harriet, Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story, Saoirse Ronan for Little Women and Charlize Theron for Bombshell.

Watch a clip of Zellweger's speech, below.