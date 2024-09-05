Why It’s Best for Your Body to Sleep on Your Left Side

We all have our favorite sleeping position. Our bodies often tell us what side to sleep on as well purely relating to what feels most comfortable.

There are only four basically to choose from and chances are we assume at least three each night whether it's on our backs, stomachs, left side, or right side.

So why is the left side the best?

I was having horrible heartburn one night which never happened so I immediately Googled to find out what to do. It was through that search that I learned the importance of sleeping on the left side.

Cute blue teddy bear in kawaii style sleeps under a blanket. In the background is a window with the night sky, moon and stars. Minimalistic universal card. Getty Images loading...

It all has to do with our blood flow while sleeping and in turn helps out our brain recuperation and stomach health according to the CNET website.

Brain and Gut Health

According to the website ThoughtNova, we have a network of vessels in our brain that plays a vital role in removing waste and toxins from the brain and is most active while we sleep, especially on our left side.

The brain's ability to efficiently clear metabolic waste through the glymphatic system is what helps our central nervous system. That happens most efficiently during left-side sleeping.

Also, if you have heartburn, immediately move to your left side. According to the Healthline website, when we lie on our left side, our stomach and its gastric juices are now lower than the esophagus versus lying on our right side. This will stop your heartburn.

PS: Don't forget to put a pillow or pile of blankets between your knees to keep your spine as straight as possible when side-sleeping as well.

