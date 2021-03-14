Beyonce Makes History With Major Record-Breaking Grammy Win

Beyoncé made Grammy history by becoming the most awarded solo act.

On Sunday (March 14), the "Black Parade" singer broke the record for most Grammy wins from a solo artist. Up until Sunday, country singer Alison Krauss held the title with 27 career wins.

During this year's show, Bey won the Best Music Video award for "Brown Skin Girl," along with Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for "Savage (Remix)" with Megan Thee Stallion. It was when she won the Best R&B Performance award for "Black Parade" that she broke the record.

“As an artist, I believe it’s my job, and all of our jobs, to reflect the time and it’s been such a difficult time,” Beyoncé told the audience while accepting the award. "So I wanted to uplift, encourage and celebrate all of the beautiful Black people queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world."

She later added, “I have been working my whole life ... This is such a magical night.”

Overall, she is tied for the second-most Grammy wins with Quincy Jones. The late conductor Georg Solti holds the most Grammy wins with 31.

Earlier in the evening, her daughter Blue Ivy became the second youngest person to win a Grammy award. Along with her record-breaking mama, Blue Ivy won in the Best Music Video category for "Brown Skin Girl."