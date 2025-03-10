15 Biggest Driving Pet Peeves — No. 1 Is Maddening!

Some people enjoy going on long car rides to clear their head or take in the scenic views. For others, however, driving is warfare.

Whether it's an inexplicably aggressive driver who's keen to cut off everybody around them, or a slow driver going 20 MPH under the speed limit in a single-car lane, driving comes with its fair share of battles and frustrations.

According to a popular Ranker poll, some of the most relatable driving-specific aggravations relate to speed inconsistencies, e.g. drivers going either too slow or too fast. Other irritating driving habits relate to traffic and the people who cause highway hold-ups.

Here's a countdown of the 15 most infuriating, frustrating driving pet peeves that prove the worst thing about driving isn't the gas prices, road work or car maintenance—it's other drivers. (No. 1 really ticks us off!)

15. Cars that drive slow for no good reason

14. People who don't turn on their headlights in the rain or at night

13. Slow drivers who won't let others pass them in a single lane

12. Drivers who try to get in front of you when there are already cars ahead going the same speed

11. Drivers who cut the line at backed-up off-ramps

10. People who drive while texting

9. Drivers who refuse to signal

8. Being unable to pass two cars driving side-by-side

7. Drivers who don't dim their high beams

6. Drivers who tailgate

5. Drivers who cut you off

4. People who drive slow in the fast/passing lane

3. Drivers who refuse to let you merge

2. People who speed up intentionally when you try to pass them or change lanes

1. Drivers who cut you off and then go slower than the speed you were initially driving