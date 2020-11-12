Billie Eilish Steals Chipotle In New Self-Directed Video ‘Therefore I Am': WATCH

Billie Eilish frolics around a closed, suburban mall in her new music video for "Therefore I am."

The music video serves as the “Bad Guy” singer’s directorial debut and shows her riding escalators, skipping up ramps, hopping counter tops to steal doughnuts and Chipotle chips, and ultimately getting caught by security for trespassing after hours.

The track, co-written and recorded by her brother Finneas, is Eilish’s third release this year following “My Future” and the James Bond theme song “No Time to Die.”

Watch the music video, below:

“The video is just the way that the song feels to me of just kind of like careless and not really trying. I don't know.” the GRAMMY Award winner told Zane Lowe. “The video, we, number one, shot on an iPhone, which we didn't even mean to do. It's basically me running through the empty Glendale Galleria eating a donut and a pretzel. That's literally it. But like random, chaotic, don't care sh-t. And it was so fun. We shot it overnight, shot it on an iPhone. We had barely any crew. It was crazy. It was so crazy.

“I love "Therefore I Am," I love "My Future." I can't f-king wait for people to hear this album that we're working on. It's like, oh my God,” she continued.

While 2020 did not go exactly as she planned, but the 18-year-old admits there has been a silver lining to quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As much as I wished that I had been able to have the year I was planning on having and tour and blah, blah, blah, we would never have made this album. I mean, we would have made something, but it would have been completely different. It's not like we're making songs about quarantine, we're just in a different mindset than we would be otherwise. And that's just how everything is. It's the butterfly effect. It's like if you hadn't done this three years ago, maybe you wouldn't be doing this three years later. It's just the way that it is. At the same time, this is the most time off I've ever had in my life, first of all. And especially since this all started like five years ago.”

Check out the full "Therefore I am" lyrics, below.

[Chorus]

I'm not your friend or anything

Damn, you think that you're the man

I think, therefore, I am

I'm not your friend or anything

Damn, you think that you're the man

I think, therefore, I am

[Verse 1]

Stop, what the hell are you talking about?

Get my pretty name outta your mouth

We are not the same with or without

Don't talk 'bout me like how you might know how I feel

Top of the world, but your world isn't real

Your world's an ideal

[Pre-Chorus]

So go have fun

I really couldn't care less

And you can give 'em my best, but just know

[Chorus]

I'm not your friend or anything

Damn, you think that you're the man

I think, therefore, I am

I'm not your friend or anything

Damn, you think that you're the man

I think, therefore, I am

[Verse 2]

I don't want press to put your name next to mine, we're on different lines

So I wanna be nice enough, they don't call my bluff

'Cause I hate to find

Articles, articles, articles

I'd rather you remain unremarkable

Got a lotta interviews, interviews, interviews

When they say your name, I just act confused

[Pre-Chorus]

Did you have fun?

I really couldn't care less

And you can give 'em my best, but just know

[Chorus]

I'm not your friend or anything

Damn, you think that you're the man

I think, therefore, I am

I'm not your friend or anything

Damn, you think that you're the man

I think, therefore, I am

[Bridge]

I'm sorry, I don't think I caught your name

I'm sorry, I don't think I caught your name

[Chorus]

I'm not your friend or anything (I'm not your friend)

Damn, you think that you're the man

(They wanna, they can try to)

I think, therefore, I am (Damn)

I'm not your friend or anything (Friend, they wanna)

Damn, you think that you're the man (You're the man)

I think, therefore, I am (Therefore, I am)

Eilish will perform “Therefore I Am” for the first time live at the American Music Awards on November 22nd.