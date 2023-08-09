Billy Porter Forced to Sell His House Amid Ongoing Hollywood Strikes: ‘Starved Me Out’

Billy Porter is downsizing. The TV icon revealed he has been forced to sell his home due to the ongoing Hollywood strikes.

"I have to sell my house," the Pose star told Evening Standard.

"I don’t know when we’re gonna go back. The life of an artist, until you make f--k you money — which I haven’t made yet — is still [check-to-check]," he said.

The 53-year-old shared that he was supposed to have some work coming up later in the year, but due to the strikes, "none of that is happening."

"So to the person who said, 'We’re going to starve them out until they have to sell their apartments' — you’ve already starved me out," Porter added, referring to a TV executive who said they would "allow things to drag on until union members start losing their apartments and losing their houses."

The Broadway star also called out Disney CEO Bob Iger for his statements claiming the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikers are being unrealistic with their demands.

"The business has evolved," Porter told the outlet, noting that the industry has changed due to streaming services.

"So the contract has to evolve and change, period. To hear Bob Iger say that our demands for a living wage are unrealistic? While he makes $78,000 a day? I don’t have any words for it, but: f--k you," he said.

"[But] that’s not useful, so I’ve kept my mouth shut," the actor, who has been living in London for the summer, continued. "I haven’t engaged because I’m so enraged… When I go back I will join the picket lines."

Porter's declaration comes a month after he and husband Adam Smith called it quits.

"I can confirm that Billy Porter and his husband Adam Smith have made the sad decision to end their marriage after six years. The decision was an amicable and mutual one and was made after much consideration. They continue to love and support each other as they embark on this next chapter," Porter's rep told People.

Porter and Smith met in 2009. The couple got engaged in December 2016 and tied the knot on Jan. 14, 2017.