Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell have a "baby wildlife warrior" due in 2021.

The couple, who held an intimate, socially distanced wedding in March at the Australia Zoo, shared a photo holding a mini khaki shirt on Tuesday (August 11) to announce that they are expecting.

“Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honor to share this special moment in our lives with you. Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter,” the 22-year-old mom-to-be wrote on Instagram.

“We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives," she continued. "Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light.”

The couple announced the news while on their annual crocodile research trip at the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve with their "zoo crew."



"Becoming a dad is the highlight of my life. I cannot wait to embark on this new adventure and life chapter with my gorgeous wife," Powell added, "Bee, you’re going to be the most amazing mother."

Bindi's younger brother, Robert Irwin, shared a heartwarming Instagram post, beaming about "this brilliant new chapter" and his new status as an uncle.