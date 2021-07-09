The following post contains SPOILERS for Black Widow. In fact, it’s almost all spoilers. The whole thing. This sentence you’re reading right now is a spoiler. Sorry.

You know how Black Widow ends: Black Widow dies. Or, rather, she already died, retrieving the Soul Stone in Avengers: Endgame. Almost all of Black Widow takes place before those events, revealing a previously untold adventure that Natasha went on between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. The only scene set after Natasha’s death comes during the closing credits. For the purposes of Marvel fans wondering where things are headed in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that’s the most important part, because it’s the only one that teases future movies and shows.

Exactly what that scene means and what it could be leading to is the subject of our new Black Widow video. In it, we break down the characters in the post-credits scene, what they’re doing, and what their alliance could mean for the Hawkeye TV series, and the rest of the upcoming MCU. Watch it below:

If you liked this video on Black Widow’s post-credits scene and what it means for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, check out more of our videos below, including our recap of Loki’s story before his Disney+ show, the one big difference between the MCU and the Snyderverse, and all of Marvel’s biggest plot holes explained. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Black Widow is in theaters now and available on Disney+ with Premier Access.

