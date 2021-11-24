Fans Wish Lisa of Blackpink Well Following K-Pop Star’s COVID-19 Diagnosis

Blinks are sharing their well wishes of a speedy recover to Lisa of Blackpink after it was made public that the rapper, singer and dancer tested positive for COVID-19.

On Wednesday (Nov. 24) it was reported that Lisa (real name Lalisa Manoban) tested positive for the coronavirus. While her fellow Blackpink members Rosé, Jennie and Jisoo have not been identified as "close contacts," they took PCR tests and are currently awaiting their respective results.

"We first shared this information quickly and accurately with representatives and staff, and we took strong preemptive measures even beyond the guidelines of health authorities," YG Entertainment said in a translated statement per Yoompi. "We will continue to not hold back on providing full support with the health of our artists and related staff members as the top priority. If there are any changes in the future, we will once again notify you quickly."

According to various online reports, it's believed that Lisa is fully vaccinated and that she is dealing with a "breakthrough infection."

Following the news of Lia's diagnosis, Blinks took to social media to share their love and support with Lisa and the entire girl group. The fans sent so much support that "Stay safe Lisa" began to trend on Twitter.

See some of the well wishes to Lisa, below.