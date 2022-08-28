Blackpink’s Lisa Makes History With Best K-Pop Video VMAs Win: Watch Her Speech!

Blackpink's Lisa had quite the evening making history numerous times at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

On Sunday (Aug. 28), Blackpink made their American awards show debut performance while also premiering their new single "Pink Venom" at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The group became the first artists to win the new award for Best Metaverse Performance and became the first female K-Pop group to win in the Group of the Year category.

But it didn't end there, Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé were on hand to support Lisa as she was the first female K-Pop artist to be nominated in the Best K-Pop category. She ended up winning the category and was thrilled to accept her Moon Person.

Her fellow bandmates were cheering her on when she took the stage for her solo project, "Lalisa." The crowd applauded and Lisa thanked everyone for this "wonderful honor" in addition to her collaborators on the project, including 24, Teddy Park and Bekuh Boom who made the release "so much more special."

She then gave a shoutout to the Blinks who are the "most important" people in her life. Blinks then made "Lalisa Takes Over VMAs" and "#LisaHitsMTVStage" trend on Twitter just minutes after her big win and history-making evening. Now the question is, where will Lisa display her three new trophies?

Watch Lisa's full VMAs acceptance speech, below.