Blake Lively Slams Paparazzi For Stalking Her Children After a ‘Frightening’ Incident

Blake Lively is not letting paparazzi exploit her children.

On Friday (July 16) the Gossip Girl alum fired back at The Daily Mail Australia after the tabloid published deceitful photos of her family. The photos made it seem like Lively was smiling at the paparazzi with her three young kids 6-year-old James, 4-year-old Inez and 21-month-old Betty. The outlet did not blur out the children's faces either.

"You edit together these images to look like I'm happily waving, but that is deceitful," she began. "The real story: My children were being stalked by a man all day, jumping out, and then hiding. A stranger on the street got into words with them because it was so upsetting for her to see. When I tried to calmly approach the photographer you hired to take these pictures in order to speak to him, he would run away — and jump out again at the next block."

She questioned if they do background checks on the photographers that they "pay to stalk children." She asked where their morality is and if they even cared about children.

Lively explained that she was able to convince the photographers that actually agreed to speak with her to take photos of just her smiling and waving without her children in the shot. She said it was a "frightening" situation for her family to deal with.

"Please stop paying grown-a-- men to hide and hunt children. There are plenty of pictures you could've published without the kids. Please delete," she concluded.

Back in 2018, Lively personally reached out to fans on social media to delete photos of her children that were taken at Martha Stewart’s Easter bash.

“Thank you for your support but please remove this photo right away," Lively wrote at the time. "It was taken without my knowledge or consent by a man hiding. Thank you!!!!”