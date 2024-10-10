Why Bone Broth is a Winter Superfood For Weight Loss

Are you ready for the nutritious, weight-loss warmth from a cup or bowl of chicken bone broth just in time for chillier weather? Beef bone broth is also available, and both are easy to find in pourable boxes at the supermarket.

According to Healthline, you can make your own bone broth as well by boiling down animal bones and the such after the meat is all gone.

No matter what, according to the Eat This, Not That website, people swear by drinking bone broth for weight loss. It provides insane amounts of nutrients and immunity-building goodness.

Or add a couple of items if you prefer a light soup, like chunks of chicken or vegetables.

Nutrients

Bone broth's gelatin, collagen, amino acids, and minerals magnesium, calcium, and phosphorus are incredible for our joints.

According to Eat This, Not That, gelatin also promotes gut health by encouraging the growth of beneficial bacteria that can reduce inflammation.

Who doesn't want to boost their immunity to fight off sickness? The amino acids and minerals in bone broth are all about that.

Weight Loss

Since bone broth is made from chicken or beef bones, you can bet the high protein content is exactly what helps with weight loss. According to Eat This, Not That, there are 9 grams in one cup, and as we know, protein fills us up so we don't feel hungry.

It's also super low in calories and keeps us hydrated, which are both key.

So, how much should we drink if nutrient intake alone isn't our goal, but we'd like to shed a few pounds? As always, your doctor is your go-to.

Some people may choose to drink bone broth daily as a low-calorie, nutrient-rich snack or meal replacement, while others may incorporate it into their diet a few times a week. It's important to listen to your body and incorporate bone broth into your diet in a way that supports your weight-loss goals without compromising overall nutrient intake and balance.

According to Bon Appetit, here are the best brands if you want to drink something as close to homemade as possible.

Very Well Fit has a list, too.

