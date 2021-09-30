Britney Spears Fans React to Jamie’s Conservatorship Removal

After more than a decade of close surveillance and constant control by others, Britney Spears is one step closer to living life on her terms.

On Wednesday (Sept. 29), Los Angeles judge Brenda Penny granted a petition by Britney's lawyer, Mathew S. Rosengart, to suspend Jamie Spears' oversight over the pop star's $60 million estate.

News of the Jamie's suspension rocked the streets outside of the L.A. courthouse, where fans had been posted up for hours awaiting the judgment.

And all over the interwebs, the #FreeBritney movement couldn't contain their joy for her. Some even stopped their workout classes to celebrate.

LaToya Jackson and Cher also expressed their happiness for Britney.

Meanwhile, other fans couldn't help but throw shade at Jamie, and soon, #JamieSpearsIsOverParty started trending on Twitter.

Fans were also very grateful to Rosengart, Britney's lawyer, who not only put in the petition that got her to this point but also came into the courtroom yesterday wearing a pink tie, showing his confidence in the verdict.

But what about the singer's conservatorship in general? The court has scheduled a hearing on Nov. 12 to decide whether or not to end the conservatorship completely.

Aside from the Nov. 12 date, the court has also scheduled a second hearing on Dec. 8 to sort out all outstanding finances, which include the millions of dollars in legal fees that were billed to Britney's estate.