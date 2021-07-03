Britney Spears Reportedly Called 9-1-1 The Day Before Her Conservatorship Hearing

Britney Spears allegedly called 9-1-1 the evening before her explosive testimony at her conservatorship hearing.

On Saturday (July 3), the New Yorker published a report concerning Britney's legal battle to have her father Jaime Spears removed as her financial co-conservator.

According to Ventura County law enforcement and someone close to Britney, she called 9-1-1 to "report herself as a victim of conservatorship abuse." Typically, emergency calls are publicly accessible, however, due to an "ongoing investigation," this call was sealed.

"Members of Spears’s team began texting one another frantically," the outlet reported. "They were worried about what Spears might say the next day, and they discussed how to prepare in the event that she went rogue."

During the conservatorship hearing on June 23, Jamie's legal team requested that they clear the courtroom and seal the transcripts. The hearing was available to people across the world online until they abruptly turned off the audio live stream after it was revealed that someone was recording it.

Britney told the judge that her father and everyone else involved in her conservatorship "should not get away" with it. She added that they would punish her when she would say no to any demand and that "they should be in jail.”