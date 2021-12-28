Britney Spears Talks About Being ‘Scared’ of the Music Industry After Exiting Conservatorship

Britney Spears spent more than a decade under the control of a conservatorship, and it changed the way she sees things.

In a new post on Instagram, the Princess of Pop opened up about her experience performing under the gaze of her family and how her creative ideas were stifled. In particular, she said that she had no control over the songs she performed on tour.

"I asked for 13 years to perform new songs and remixes of my old songs," she explained. "I had two months off in between each show settings for four years in Vegas ... and every time I was I was told 'No...'"

Spears hypothesized on why her ideas were turned down. "It was a set up to make me fail yet I knew exactly what I wanted my fans to see," she wrote. "It didn't make sense how network television shows are showcasing my music with remixes of all my music .... yet the person who owns the music is told no."

She added that even her sister was allowed to perform remixes of her songs, while Britney was put in a box.

According to the "Toxic" superstar, the decision was meant to "embarrass" and "humiliate" her. But it actually led to a different outcome: Spears decided not to "do my music anymore."

"Not doing my music anymore is my way of saying "F--k You" in a sense when it only actually benefits my family by ignoring my real work."

Will Spears return to her music now that she is free of the conservatorship? The answer to that question seems slightly convoluted.

ET reported that the hit-maker is planning a comeback in 2022. However, Spears got candid about how what happened to her changed her outlook on people.

"People have no idea the awful things that were done to me personally ... and after what I've been through, I'm scared of people and the business," she admitted on Instagram.

She also told fans that the conservatorship damaged her self confidence and fed into her insecurities: "Honestly my family embarrassed me and hurt me deeply," she wrote. "To the outside world it must seem like I'm extremely insecure and if people really knew what I went through, I think they would understand COMPLETELY where I'm coming from."

While her future plans are currently unclear, Spears did allude to working on a new song in a since-deleted post on Instagram over the weekend.

She also seemingly teased the prospect in her latest post: "My goal for this year is to push myself a bit more and do things that scare me but not too much," she wrote about 2022. Since she said she was "scared" of the industry, maybe this means that she wants to face those fears?

We'll have to wait and see. Either way, it is clear that she has more to say about her experiences over the last 13 years, and her bravery in speaking her truth is commendable.

Check out her latest post below: