Britney Spears’ 6 Biggest Onstage Flubs
When you've been performing as long as Britney Spears, a few mistakes are bound to happen live. And while they're easy to forgive with a touring schedule as hectic as Brit's, they're still fun to laugh at from time to time (with her, not at her, of course).
Spears' latest flub came on Tuesday night (July 24) during a show at New York's Radio City Music Hall. While performing "Freakshow," she brought out Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen to be the victim of the now-famous S&M portion of her set. He happily paraded across the stage, smiling as he crawled around in bondage, but when it came time for Spears to acknowledge her guest, she couldn't seem to remember his name.
"I think you all know who this is," she exclaimed. "Give it up for him!"
The moment caught a lot of attention online, but Cohen was unfazed.
"My take on this is, first of all, why would Britney know my name? She's Britney, b---h," he said on his SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live Wednesday morning. "She gave me what I want, I don't need for Britney to even really know who I am. Britney is such an icon, I just feel like I'm not worthy of her knowing my name."
See that moment, plus look back at six more of Spears' onstage gaffes, below.
- 1
When She Forgot Where She Was
While performing in the UK in 2009, Spears confidently asked the crowd, "What's up, London?" The only problem? She was in Manchester, and left the audience scratching their heads.
- 2
When She Forgot Where She Was...Again
In Taiawan a few years later, Spears once again forgot where she was, but this time made sure to check with her dancer before addressing the crowd...except her mic was on, and everyone heard.
"Willie! Willie, where are we?" she exclaimed.
- 3
When She Accidentally Let It *All* Hang Out
Spears has suffered plenty of wardrobe malfunctions over the years, but this 2009 incident was one of her worst. While performing in Tampa, her leotard ripped, exposing her bare crotch.
Spears, always a professional, took it in stride: "My p---y was hanging out," she said as she was lowered beneath stage for a costumes= change. It's possible she didn't realize her mic was still on, but her candor made the entire arena laugh.
- 4
When She Mispronounced Tinashe's Name
Despite sharing a stage multiple times and filming a music video for their collaboration, "Slumber Party," Spears couldn't keep Tinashe's name straight during a 2016 show.
"Give it up for Tanasha!" she said, prompting fans on Twitter to hilariously urge Tinashe to change her name.
- 5
When She Didn't Realize Her Mic Was On
While backstage at a 2001 concert in Rio, Spears, unaware her mic was on, went on a profanity-laden rant the entire stadium heard.
"Don't tell me they're just letting the audience f--king stand out there like that," she said, adding later: "Oh, s--t, oh, no, what are they doing!? .. I thought they were going to f--king vamp!"
- 6
When Her Lip-Syncing Was Made Painfully Obvious
By now, Britney stans well know that she doesn't sing live (vocals are not why you got to a Britney show), but her lip-syncing was made particularly obvious during a 2017 Tokyo concert when her mic got tangled in her hair and "I'm a Slave 4 U" kept playing unaffected.