Britney Spears’ 6 Biggest Onstage Flubs

When you've been performing as long as Britney Spears, a few mistakes are bound to happen live. And while they're easy to forgive with a touring schedule as hectic as Brit's, they're still fun to laugh at from time to time (with her, not at her, of course).

Spears' latest flub came on Tuesday night (July 24) during a show at New York's Radio City Music Hall. While performing "Freakshow," she brought out Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen to be the victim of the now-famous S&M portion of her set. He happily paraded across the stage, smiling as he crawled around in bondage, but when it came time for Spears to acknowledge her guest, she couldn't seem to remember his name.

"I think you all know who this is," she exclaimed. "Give it up for him!"

The moment caught a lot of attention online, but Cohen was unfazed.

"My take on this is, first of all, why would Britney know my name? She's Britney, b---h," he said on his SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live Wednesday morning. "She gave me what I want, I don't need for Britney to even really know who I am. Britney is such an icon, I just feel like I'm not worthy of her knowing my name."

See that moment, plus look back at six more of Spears' onstage gaffes, below.