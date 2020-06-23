Britney Spears Dances to ‘Favorite’ Billie Eilish Song, Shares Sweet Boyfriend Beach Photos on Instagram

Britney Spears has been living it up while quarantining in California.

When the "Oops!... I Did It Again" hit-maker isn't busy cutting her own bangs, she spends her days dancing to her "favorite" Billie Eilish songs on Instagram and hitting the beach with longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari.

On Monday (June 21), Spears shared a video that sees her flaunting her abs in short shorts while modeling different tops as the 18-year-old's "You Should See Me in a Crown" plays in the background.

The singer previously showed Eilish's music some love when she performed a choreographed routine to "Bad Guy" with a toy snake in a tribute to her iconic "I’m A Slave 4 U" performance at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards.

In her latest dance video's caption, she also seemingly calls out the paparazzi and the media, writing, "Don’t believe everything you read, hear, or see...follow your heart... remain open to change and educate yourself."

Check it out for yourself, below:

Later that day, Spears proved she's doing her part in slowing down the spread of COVID-19, sharing sweet photos of her and Asghari wearing face masks on the beach. "All you need is love and the beach," she captioned images of couple soaking up the sun.

The 26-year-old personal trainer posted the same snaps on his own Instagram, writing, "What is it about the beach that makes you forget everything" alongside a palm tree and heart emoji.