Britney Spears shared a video of the exact moment that she broke her foot.

The pop singer shared the video on Wednesday (February 26) on Instagram. Viewers can see the 38-year-old was dancing to Kings of Leon's "Sex on Fire" before the injury occurred and she grabbed her foot in agonizing pain.

"I haven’t danced in six months so I was full throttle at this spot," she wrote in the caption. "And yes …. I know I’m barefoot …. don’t laugh but I grip the floor better that way. PS you can hear where I broke my foot here."

Last week, Spears was photographed in Los Angeles wearing a medical walking boot on her left foot. Her boyfriend Sam Asghari shared pictures and videos of Spears getting her cast on Instagram.

"When you break something it tends to heal stronger specially [sic] when you’re my girl," he wrote alongside images of the couple in the hospital. "My lioness broke her metatarsal bone on her foot doing what she loves which is dancing. Wishing her the best recovery so she can jump, run, and dance her butt off."

Watch the video, below.