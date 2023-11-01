Someone’s Selling Britney Spears’ Childhood Home as ‘Piece of Music History’

Britney Spears' childhood home is for sale complete with messages about "Christina" scribbled on the walls.

The listing went live Oct. 31 for the Kentwood, Louisiana home with an asking price of $1.2 million. The description of the property is not shy about leaning into the fact Spears spent her childhood there.

The sale is touted as a "chance to own a slice of music history and one of the most iconic properties in the entertainment world."

Interior photos of the home show a whole lot of wood paneling along with small touches to remind potential buyers Britney was here.

One shot shows a VIP pass to NSYNC's 1998 tour still suck to a bedroom mirror. Another photo shows "Christina sucks Brit rules" scrawled on a door.

The three-bedroom home offered 2,299 square feet of living space. A dance studio with mirrored walls has been added in one part of the house.

The studio, like other parts of the home, needs some work. Parts of the ceiling are now missing in some areas.

The $1.5 million asking price is a far cry from what Britney's estranged father, Jamie Spears, got for the property when he sold it a little more than two years ago. TMZ is reporting Jamie only got $289,000 for the home when it was last on the market.

Here's a look inside the home where Britney Spears started her path toward superstardom.

