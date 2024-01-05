Britney Spears Management Trying to ‘Tempt’ Pop Star Into Comeback

Music bosses are trying to get Britney Spears "excited" about a potential comeback.

The 42-year-old pop star recently insisted she will "never" record new music, but bosses remain keen to "present" her with new songs in the coming weeks, in a bid to change her mind.

A source told Rolling Stone: "Right now, management and A&R are trying to get her excited for the music.

"As of right now, she's not actively in recording but they're getting [songs] done to present to her."

Despite this, the insider acknowledged that "nothing is cemented or in stone" in regards to a possible comeback for the chart-topping pop star.

By contrast, Britney previously shot down the suggestion that she's working on new music.

The hit-maker, who hasn't released a studio album since 2016's Glory, denied that Charli XCX had already been approached to pen tracks for her comeback record, with Britney insisting that she'll only write music "for fun" in the future.

She wrote on Instagram: "I will never return to the music industry !!!

"When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people !!!

"For those of you who have read my book, there’s loads that you don’t know about me … I’ve written over 20 songs for other people the past two years !!! I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way !!!"

Britney also shot down claims that her memoir, The Woman in Me, was released "illegally" without her approval.

The pop icon wrote: "People are also saying MY BOOK WAS RELEASED WITHOUT MY APPROVAL ILLEGALLY and that’s far from the truth … have you read the news these days ??? I’m so LOVED and blessed !!!"