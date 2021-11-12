Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Ends: Lady Gaga, Paris Hilton and More Celebrities React

Britney Spears is a officially a free woman and celebrities can't contain their excitement for her.

On Friday (Nov. 12), Judge Brenda Penny immediately terminated the singer's 13-year conservatorship. Spears was originally placed under the care of her father, Jamie, back in 2008 after a public mental health crisis.

"Good God I love my fans so much it's crazy," Spears shared on social media alongside a video of fans rallying outside the courthouse in L.A. "I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day!!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen?"

Spears' mother Lynne shared a bible verse to her Instagram Story following the ruling. "Where the spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom," the graphic read. Spears' fiancé Sam Asghari also took to Instagram to share his joy, writing, "History was made today. Britney is free!"

After news broke of Spears' big win in court, fellow stars shared their well wishes on social media.

Lady Gaga wrote a heartwarming message to the pop icon. “I have loved @britneyspears her whole career. I looked up to her, admired her strength — she empowered so many people and still does. I couldn’t be more happy for you today. You never deserved what happened. Thank God 4 today ... you’re a superstar and a super-human being.”

"The world is smiling with you today. Congrats on your win and most of all, your freedom. #FreeBritney," 98 Degrees tweeted alongside a photo of the boy band with Spears.

"Freedom is a human right," Donatella Versace wrote. "My heart is smiling for you, Britney. Congratulations on your regained and deserved emancipation. I love you, your fierce fans love you and the world NEEDS your brilliance. Happy Britneypendence day!"

Jameela Jamil tweeted, "OH MY GOD!!! oh my god. You guys freed Britney!!!! But NOW we have to protect her from the paparazzi and tabloid media who are determined to drive her back into this same mess, by harassing and stalking her. We have to now PROTECT BRITNEY."

See these and more social media reactions, below.