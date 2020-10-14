Britney Spears Just Made Some Progress in Her Conservatorship Battle

Britney Spears just had her first small victory in her legal conservatorship case against her father, Jamie Spears.

The "Toxic" singer is attempting to have Jamie removed from her conservatorship, something that he was previously in charge of for the last twelve years. On Wednesday (October 14), Britney had her first win as her petition to expand her legal team was granted, Entertainment Tonight reports.

The Los Angeles-based court held the virtual hearing. Britney herself was not present at the hearing but her mother, Lynne Spears, was present along with her father and her lawyer, Samuel Ingham. Jamie requested that Britney be present, however, Samuel argued that she does not have to appear for minor matters like this. "I am the exclusive source of information in public pleadings as to what my client wants," he explained.

Jamie's team initially filed paperwork asking the court to deny the pop icon's petition to add more lawyers to her team because of the cost.

"Clearly, James' objectives are either to filibuster the appointment of a corporate fiduciary indefinitely or to dominate the entire process himself, including the selection of the fiduciary," Samuel told the courts last week in response to Jamie's disagreement over her need for more lawyers. "The only way to assure that Britney's voice is heard will be for her to have qualified litigation counsel available in order to place her on a level playing field with James."

The proceedings that took place last week were to get Britney's financial records approved. Samuel reportedly plans to file objections in regard to the financial documents that Jamie's legal team submitted. The hearing to address the matter will take place on November 10.