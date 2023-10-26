Britney Spears Says Her Dad Put Her on Restrictive Diet of Chicken and Canned Vegetables for Two Years

Britney Spears says her dad put her on a “degrading” diet of chicken and canned vegetables for two years.

The "Slave 4 U" singer was held under 71-year-old Jamie Spears’ control during her 13-year conservatorship, which she says saw him rule every aspect of her life, from where she could go to her finances.

She has now told in her bombshell memoir The Woman in Me her father also refused to let her have the foods she wanted even though her fortune meant they had a butler.

The mom-of-two says in her book her dad was “always” telling her she looked “fat” and so he put her on a “strict diet."

She added: “The irony was that we had a butler – an extravagance – and I would beg him for real food.”

The Grammy-winning singer said she particularly pleaded for hamburgers or ice cream but her desires were allegedly denied due to “strict orders” from her father.

She added: “So for two years, I ate almost nothing but chicken and canned vegetables.

“Two years is a long time to not be able to eat what you want, especially when it’s your body and your work and your soul making the money that everyone’s living off of.

“Two years of asking for French fries and being told no. I found it so degrading.”

Britney added that because it was someone else depriving her of the food she really wanted she felt like even her body wasn’t hers anymore.

She said: “I felt scared. I’ll be honest, I was f--king miserable.”

Britney added that ironically she ended up gaining weight on the restrictive diet.

She said: “Even though I wasn’t eating as much, he made me feel so ugly and like I wasn’t good enough.

“Maybe that’s because of the power of your thoughts: whatever you think you are, you become.”

Britney also claims in her book she went along with her dad’s alleged demands because she was “so beaten down” she “just surrendered."

She said: “My body was strong enough to carry two children and agile enough to execute every choreographed move perfectly onstage.

“And now here I was, having every calorie recorded so people could continue to get rich off my body.”

Britney also claimed “no one else” but her found it “outrageous” her diet was being managed.

Britney also claims in other parts of her bombshell book that Jamie secretly forced her to enter rehab in 2014 while she was performing in her Piece of Me residency in Las Vegas.

The singer’s controversial 13-year conservatorship was terminated in November 2021 and totally scrapped by a court in April 2022, with her dad suspended from his guardianship on the grounds that he was allegedly “abusive."

Jamie has maintained his innocence and said via his attorney following his suspension: “Mr Spears loves his daughter Britney unconditionally. For 13 years, he has tried to do what is in her best interests, whether as a conservator or her father.”