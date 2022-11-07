Britney Spears Details ‘Scary’ Permanent Nerve Damage, Says Pain Goes Away When She Dances

In a lengthy new Instagram post, Britney Spears revealed the permanent nerve damage she deals with as a performer.

"Nerve damage on the right side of my body … there’s no cure except God I guess … nerve damage is caused sometimes when you don’t get enough oxygen to your brain … your brain literally shuts down," she shared in the caption of a video of her dancing.

In the video, she dances and spins to Foster the People's "Pumped Up Kicks" while wearing a red crop top and black shorts.

In the caption, she didn't specifically detail what caused the apparent lack of oxygen to her brain that seemingly caused the nerve damage. She did, however, reference "that place I didn’t breathe when I was there" and "the last 3 years since I got out of that place," which many fans took as a reference to when Spears was allegedly forced to check in to a mental health facility in 2019.

"Nerve damage causes parts of your body to go numb. I wake up like 3 times a week in bed and my hands are completely numb … nerves are tiny and it feels like pins and needles from the right side of my body it shoots up to my neck and the part that hurts the worst is my temple on my head," she continued.

"It’s funny though when I dance I don’t feel the pain," Spears added, explaining the pain typically "stings and it's scary."

Spears also shared she taps into her "inner child" while dancing and that she's since found a medication that helps her symptoms. Now, she "actually feels oxygen going to her brain."

Spears ended her post with a cheerful sign-off: "I send all my love to every single one of you … this is me this morning … I’m gonna vacuum now !!!"

See Britney Spears' post in full, below:

Spears was previously the victim of an allegedly abusive 13-year conservatorship overseen by her father, Jamie Spears. A judge ended the conservatorship in November 2021.

Most recently, Spears made her first return to music following the conservatorship's end with the Elton John collaboration "Hold Me Closer."