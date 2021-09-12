Britney Spears Just Got Engaged! See Her Stunning Ring (PHOTOS)

Britney Spears is engaged, y'all!

The Princess of Pop took to Instagram Sunday (Sept. 12) to reveal that her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari asked her to marry him. "I can't f---ing believe it," she captioned a video of the duo showing off her new bling.

"Look at that — you like it?" Asghari asks her in the video, to which Spears responds with an enthusiastic yes.

Check out the announcement post below:

Asghari also shared the good news on his Instagram account. His update, simply captioned with the king and queen emojis and Spears' Instagram handle, is a photo of the pair kissing while Spears holds her gorgeous new ring up to the camera. Get a better look at the ring below:

Although we're just learning about the proposal, speculation has been brewing online for a while now that Asghari was planning on popping the question. He was spotted at Cartier earlier this month. According to Page Six, a sales associate pulled out a diamond ring for him to examine.

Last week, he quickly posted and deleted a close-up photo of a ring with the word "Lioness" engraved inside the band. He frequently refers to Spears as his lioness on Instagram, making the engraving particularly personal and sweet. However, at the time Asghari claimed that his account was hacked and that the photo was a fake.

Previously, a source spoke to Page Six about the couple's plans to eventually wed, as well as Asghari's potential plans for making the proposal special. “Sam wants to spoil Britney with a very special, over-the-top and meaningful proposal when the time is right," the source alleged. There was also mention of future children: "He dreams of one day becoming a dad too, and Britney, of course, has always wanted to have more kids, especially now that hers are getting older."

Spears and Asghari met on the set of Spears' "Slumber Party" music video in 2016. According to a relationship timeline complied by Us Magazine, they were Instagram official as a couple by January 2017 and have been together since.