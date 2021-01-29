Former Britney Spears Record Exec Says Jamie Was Only Interested in His Daughter Becoming Rich So She Could Buy Him a Boat

A former record label executive who used to work with Britney Spears claims that the pop star's father, Jamie, was mostly absent in the early years of her career—and was only interested in his daughter becoming rich so she could provide for him.

On Wednesday (January 27), UsWeekly gave an exclusive preview of the upcoming documentary, The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears.

For the documentary, which dives into intimate details of Britney's life and career, members of the "Toxic" singer's inner circle were interviewed, including former Jive Records marketing executive Kim Kaiman.

According to Us Weekly, Kaiman said that Britney's mother Lynne was supportive of her daughter, while her father was absent early on in her music career.

"I never talked to her father," Kaiman admitted. "The only thing Jamie ever said to me was, ‘My daughter is going to be so rich she’s going to buy me a boat.’ That’s all I’m going to say about Jamie."

Similarly, Nancy Carson, a talent agent who helped Britney get an off Broadway role in a New York City musical when she was a child, also claimed that Jamie was not present during the pop icon's childhood.

"Jamie visited from time to time and was anxious to see this time be worthwhile so that he could justify the money that it was costing to do this," she told the outlet.

Close family friend and former personal assistant Felicia Culotta believes that Britney will share her story in her own words. "I know at some point she will tell her story. I know she will," she said. "And I am so grateful for when that point comes, that she’s able to sit down and … everything will fall into place."

The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears premieres February 5 on Hulu and airs on FX at 10 PM ET.