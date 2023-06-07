Britney Spears’ Favorite Song She’s Ever Made Is a Deep Cut That Might Surprise You

Britney Spears has years' worth of hits, but according to her latest Instagram dancing video, none of them is her favorite record she's ever produced.

"I know [the video]'s not that great, BUT the song is my favorite song I’ve ever done !!!" she revealed. "It was really weird because my dancers took the stage for this song 🎧 !!! Oh well !!! I listened to this song today and actually realized it for the first time."

The song in the video is her 2007 Blackout album track, "Get Naked (I Got a Plan)."

She continued in her caption, "I guess it was all those rules you know !!! Guess all those rules and not having a voice for 13 years in what I wanted gave a lot of people a thrill ride !!! Oh well !!! Psss no wonder I quit the business JUST SAYING !!!" before sharing that she's going shopping in London next week.

The song appeared halfway through her critically-acclaimed and fan-favorite Blackout album, sandwiched between "Heaven on Earth" and "Freakshow."

Listen to "Get Naked (I Got a Plan)," below:

It was written by Corté Ellis, James Washington, Nate Hills, Marcella Araica, and Nigel Talley and was produced by Danja and Jim Beanz. The Blackout album itself was executive produced by Spears and featured writing and production from industry vets like Kara DioGuardi, Keri Hilson, T-Pain, and Pharrell, among others, and is largely regarded as one of the greatest pop albums of all time.

Blackout featured three singles – "Gimme More," "Piece of Me," and "Break the Ice," – but "Get Naked (I Got a Plan)" is the song that has apparently stood the test of time for Spears.

Unfortunately, due to the timing of the record, Spears never got to fully do it justice when it was released, as she was trapped in her years-long conservatorship shortly after and immediately cycled into the Circus era a year later, making Blackout the last album where Spears had complete creative control.

However, her Circus tour contained many Blackout tracks, and in 2012 on the album's anniversary, she tweeted, "Thank u all for loving the album as much as I do. Blackout 2.0?"

In 2017, Fader celebrated the 10-year anniversary of Blackout by featuring words from Spears and her collaborators, as well as fans like Charli XCX and Tinashe.

"Blackout was the first time I worked with Danja, and he gave me the opportunity and freedom to work with more urban sounds and influences. It really inspired me! I also got the chance to sing more and stretch my voice in ways I hadn’t done before. The magic of Blackout was actually pretty simple. It just wasn’t so thought out. I just did what I felt, and it worked," Spears shared at the time, noting that she loved the "sassy" track "Freakshow."