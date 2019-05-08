Britney Spears Files Restraining Order Against Former Manager

Britney Spears has filed a restraining order against her former manager, Sam Lutfi, according to E! News.

The document alleges that Lufti sent "threatening texts to Ms. Spears' family" and that "he has leaked confidential information and is considering releasing more of Ms. Spears (actual and fabricated) private information."

Along with threatening text messages, the document claims that he posted negative comments about Spears on social media, prompting fans to take "vigilant action" to change Spears' conservatorship status. Her father, Jamie Spears, and lawyer Andrew Wallet were established as her conservators in 2008 after she suffered a breakdown stemming from overwhelming media scrutiny.

The filing also details that Lufti used his social media accounts to create "harassment indirectly on his behalf" by sharing misinformation about Spears, her family and loved ones. It also states that he allegedly offered bribes.

Last month, Spears alleged that Lufti created fake emails that were leaked. "These fake emails everywhere were crafted by Sam Lutfi years ago... I did not write them," Spears said in an Instagram video. "He was pretending to be me and communicating with my team with a fake email address."

This isn't the first time Spears and Lufti have been in legal battle. In 2009, Lufti filed a lawsuit against Spears' mother for defaming him in her book released the year prior, Through The Storm: A Real Story of Fame and Family in a Tabloid World.

If the judge accepts Spears' restraining order, Lufti will be forbidden from contacting Spears and her family and would have to stay at least 200 yards away.