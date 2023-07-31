Britney Spears’ Husband Sam Asghari’s Mom Rushed to Hospital Following ‘Major Accident’

Britney Spears' husband, Sam Asghari, revealed his mom is on the mend following a serious accident.

In an Instagram Story posted Saturday (July 29), the actor shared that his mother was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, Calif.

"A huge thank you to the staff @cedarssinai emergency medical staff. Today my mother was involved in a major accident," Asghari wrote.

Without going into detail, Asghari noted his mom "was taken to the emergency room" but that she's doing fine now and taking it easy following the accident.

"With the amazing help of the medical staff and some friends she's doing okay and resting it off," he explained.

The "Toxic" singer and fitness trainer started dating after meeting on the set of Spears' music video for her song "Slumber Party" in 2016.

In an interview with GQ, Asghari revealed it was Spears' "humbleness" that he found attractive when first meeting her.

"She was very humble, and she had a beautiful soul," Asghari told the magazine, adding that the pop star gave him "butterflies."

The couple got engaged in September 2021.

On June 9, 2022, Spears and Asghari wed in Los Angeles in front of many of their famous friends, including Madonna, Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton, Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez.

Spears was previously married to dancer Kevin Federline. The exes share two sons: Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16.