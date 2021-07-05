The sad realities of Britney Spears' life under conservatorship continue to come to light.

On Saturday (July 3) The New Yorker published a bombshell report on the pop star's legal nightmare, including just how many of her family members are on her payroll.

According to reporting by Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino, the icon's father Jamie Spears, mother Lynne Spears and older brother Bryan Spears "have all spent years on Spears’s payroll." Though Jamie is paid $16,000 per month as co-conservator over his daughter's financial estate — plus $2,000 a month to rent office space — it's unclear how much Lynne and Bryan make, or the latter's role in Britney's empire that would justify having him on the payroll.

That leaves only Brit's younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears as the sole immediate family member not directly profiting from the pop star's 13-year conservatorship, on top of an army of lawyers, publicists, doctors and other professionals operating within the Britney machine.

As for the rest of the family, Spears "was increasingly resentful of their efforts to influence her" even before the conservatorship was put in place, the New Yorker story alleges, according to the recollection of unnamed "friends who spoke with her at the time."

As the star of Nickelodeon's Zoey 101, Jamie Lynn has recently alleged via Instagram that she's been financially independent since she was a child.

"I've worked since I was nine years old, I’ve paid my bills since I was 10 years old," she stated while blasting Britney's ongoing legal nightmare, adding, "Not that I owe the public anything because my sister knows I love and support her. That’s the only person I owe anything to. I’m not my family — I’m my own person. I’m speaking for myself."

In the same video, Jamie Lynn added that she had "nothing to gain or lose either way," potentially confirming the New Yorker's reporting that she, indeed, has no financial ties to her sister.

However, as PopCrush has previously reported, she was secretly added as a trustee to Britney's estate back in 2018, in an effort to ensure the pop star's fortune goes to her two children, Sean Preston and Jayden James.