Britney Spears and Kevin Federline’s Child Support Case Is Over and K-Fed Just Made Bank

It seems that Britney Spears' child support drama with her Kevin Federline is finally over — but it appears the outcome of the former couple's court battle was settled in the singer's ex-husband's favor.

As The Blast reports, the pop star has allegedly agreed to pay K-Fed thousands more a month in child support. There are several more items in the couple's agreement, but the case is confidential.

The drama began earlier this year when Federline, who already receives $20K a month in child support for his and Spears' two children, Sean Preston, 12, and Jayden James, 11, filed court documents requested an increase in payments, complaining that the life he provides for the boys pales in comparison to their wealthier mother.

He reportedly asked for $60K, which Spears and her conservator, father Jamie Spears, refused to pay. Her father offered an extra $10K, which Federline denied.

Aside from the bump in child support, the singer was also ordered to pay Federline $100K to cover his legal fees and expenses during negotiations. According to financial records obtained by Entertainment Weekly, Spears made $56,562,912.38 in 2017. Her annual expenses amounted to $384,126.

Federline, 40, has admitted it's hard to get work as a dancer because of his age. He's said he has a hard time trying to make ends meet while also taking care of other family obligations. In addition to the two songs he shares with Spears, he has four others children.

Spears and Federline were married September 18, 2004. Their divorce was finalized July 30, 2007.